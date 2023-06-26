Fatal Family Reunion (2022, Suspense) Alexandra Augustine, Brett Geddes LMN, 6 p.m.
Taking the Reins (2021, Romance) Nikki DeLoach, Scott Porter Hallmark, 6 p.m.
Cinderella (2015, Children) Cate Blanchett, Lily James Disney, 8 p.m.
Jack Reacher (2012, Action) Tom Cruise, Rosarnund Pike Pammount, 8 p.m.
Royally Ever After (2018, P0mance) Fiona Gubelmann, Torrance Coombs Hallmark, 8 p.m.
Secrets in the Family (2022, Drama) Maia Alvin a, Stuart Constable LMN,8 p.m.
Steel Magnolias (1989, Comedy-drama) Sally Field, Dolly Parton pop, s p.m.
The Matrix (1999, Science fiction) Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne AMC,8 p.m.
House of Deadly Lies (2023, Suspense) Katy Breler, Jon McLaren LMN, 10 p.m.
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991, Drama) Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy POP, 11 p.m.
Night School (2018, Comedy) Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish FX, 11 p.m.
Ocean's Eleven (2001, Comedy-drama) George Clooney, Matt Damon TNT, 11 p.m.