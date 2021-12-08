Movie review: Spielberg’s 'West Side Story' a dazzling update of classic musical

Kushner does not let the Jets off easy, make no mistake. While the crew remains magnetic on screen, Kushner and Spielberg use writing, performance and subtle changes to the songs to tangle brilliantly with the issues presented by this mob of young men motivated to racist violence. Faist’s Riff is harder, his performance more devastating than the charming, mischievous one delivered by Russ Tamblyn in the 1961 film. Riff doesn’t perform the rousing “Officer Krupke” number, while the rest of the Jets do in a dizzying tornado of movement set in the police station. The song, which used to feel like an irreverent, darkly humorous take on the social ills that plagued them, now sounds like the excuses made by, and made for, violent young white men when they’re brought before the law.