On September 6th 2019, in Galloway, Motts Creek Inn is profiled for At The Shore. Red Neck burger — with sweet potato fries, cheddar, and pulled pork.

If the back bays and local creeks are more your boating preference, head to Mott’s Creek Inn in Galloway. Kick back on the deck or at the ‘Oyster Shack’ (now open Saturdays and Sunday) to catch an amazing sunset in a super casual venue. Try the Wings and Tails with Old Bay Rub and wash them down with some icy cold suds. Summer never felt so good. Located at 200 E. Motts Creek Rd. in Galloway. Go to MottsCreekBar.com for more information.

