Motorcyclist killed in Atlantic City Expressway accident

HAMMONTON — A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on the Atlantic City Expressway Thursday night, according to 6ABC.
The accident happened around 8 p.m. near mile maker 28, according to the report.
The motorcyclist collided with another vehicle, according to the report. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.
Police have not identified the victim at this time.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
