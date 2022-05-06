 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Motorcyclist killed in Atlantic City Expressway accident

  • 0
Carousel breaking police icon1.jpg

HAMMONTON — A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on the Atlantic City Expressway Thursday night, according to 6ABC. 

The accident happened around 8 p.m. near mile maker 28, according to the report.  

The motorcyclist collided with another vehicle, according to the report. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report. 

Police have not identified the victim at this time. 

This is a developing story check back for updates. 

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News