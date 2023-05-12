Friday night will feel more like the summer to come than the spring we're in now. It'll be a 50-50 weekend, with rain Saturday and sunshine for Mother's Day. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says it won't be a soaking rain for everyone Saturday.
Joe has your full inland and shore extended forecast.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
Meteorologist
