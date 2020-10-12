 Skip to main content
Most counties are under a coastal flood advisory from 3 to 9 p.m.
Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties are under a coastal flood advisory Monday. The combination of a strong, onshore wind, and the remnants of Hurricane Delta moving offshore are causing the increase in tides Monday.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for the counties shaded in green 

Widespread minor flood stage will be likely during the p.m. high tide. Along the Atlantic Ocean shoreline, and the back bays, expect 2 to 3 hours of flooding. 

While Cumberland County is not in the coastal flood advisory, minor flood stage is still expected there for about an hour. A coastal flood advisory is typically issued when peak tides are 0.3 feet into flood stage. That should not be the case here. 

Flooding could be worse.

However, being just past the quarter moon, tides are lower. Therefore, while two feet of surge is expected Monday. In realty, the lower tides from the moon phase will put only six inches to a foot of water on the ground. 

