Morey's Piers event proceeds go towards helping Cape May County animal shelter

WILDWOOD — Moreys' Piers, which has been in a partnership with Beacon Animal Rescue since 2019, donated $1,000 from its Doggie Splash Pool party to the animal shelter.

With the donation, the volunteer-run, no-kill shelter can contribute more funds towards its animal services and initiatives, Morey's said in a news release Wednesday.

"We believe that pets live their best lives when having fun in safe and loving environments," Maggie Wisniewski, a spokeswoman for the beachfront amusement park franchise, said in a statement. "Our love for creating pet-friendly events and environments is why we seek to partner with organizations like Beacon. We share the same passion and commitment for wanting to better the lives of animals and their families."

Beacon is especially dependent on donations to help feed, train, house, and care for its animals.

The volunteer-based staff cares for the animals, of which about 99% of its shelter's dogs come from southern states, where they're often used for hunting and herding. They're often viewed as dispensable property and oftentimes lack spaying and neutering before being abandoned at overcrowded shelters, with little access to care, Morey's explained.

"As Cape May County's leading no-kill rescue, it has been Beacon's honor to partner with Morey's Piers, Cape May County's premier amusement-and-water park, at their events summer after summer," Ryan Parker, executive director of Beacon Animal Rescue, said in a statement. "Morey's' charitable spirit and ongoing commitment to animal welfare gel beautifully with our mission, which is to rescue, care for, and find loving homes for animals that need it most."

