Morey's Pier donates over $6,000 in unused food items local organizations

Morey’s Piers and Beachfront Water Parks, located on the boardwalk in Wildwood, NJ has found ways to ensure their leftover food does not go to waste.

In the spring, Morey’s Piers purchased additional items including, canned goods, cereal, frozen items, bagels, breakfast meats, and more. The idea was that a pop-up food bank could be set up in the event of a food shortage. Thankfully, that did not occur and those items, in addition to the company’s typical end of the season surplus, were able to go to some great local organizations.

After the restaurants and food stands shut down for the season, Morey’s Piers organized and distributed unused food items to employees, local organizations, and schools. The company has been making the donations for the last five years.

“I get so excited every year when it’s time to contact our local organizations for food donation pick up,” said Denise Beckson, Vice President of Human Resources, in a statement. “It is such a good feeling knowing all our unused product is going to such good use like feeding the hungry or helping to educate our youth - and not ending up in the dumpster!”