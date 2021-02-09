 Skip to main content
Morey's hiring for 1,500 summer positions
Morey's hiring for 1,500 summer positions

Are you a Wildwood student, teacher, retiree or resident looking for a summer job?

Morey’s Pier seeks enthusiastic, outgoing and responsible team players for the 2021 season.

The Pier has more than 1,500 seasonal openings for positions including ride operations, lifeguards, food and beverage, games operator and admissions.

Salaries begin at $12 per hour. Associates receive perks including free rides, discounted passes for family and friends and discounts on food and beverage. 

Positions are available beginning in late April with flexible hours and schedules.

Online applications are being accepted at moreyspiers.com/jobs/summer-jobs.

