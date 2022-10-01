More on: Winds

A wind advisory is in effect for effect for Ocean, Atlantic, Cape MAy and Cumberland counties.

Isolated power outages, down tree limbs and blown around trash cans will be around Sunday and Monday.

Expect more of what we saw Saturday morning on Sunday into Monday. That'll mean sustained winds of 15 to 30 mph. Gusts will be in the 30s west of the Garden State Parkway, 40s for the Parkway corridor and the Delaware Bay, with up to 55 mph gusts along the immediate shoreline.

Winds will weaken Tuesday. However, gusts will still be in the 20s inland and 30s at the shore. That will come from the northeast.

Winds on Wednesday will turn to the north as the low pressure system moves far away. Expect gusts in the 20s.

All in all, this is our windiest stretch since that gloomy, windy, showery stretch in early May.