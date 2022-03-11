More on: Winds

The potential for small tree branches and blown over lawn furniture is high. However, the risk for downed power lines, causing outages, serious damage is low for most places.

The strongest winds will come as the cold air rushes in Saturday afternoon and evening. Wind gusts will be 45 to 50 mph at the coast and 40 to 45 mph inland during this time, coming out of the northwest. Wind gusts over 45 mph start to cause the more serious problems.

During the morning, gusts will likely be 25 to 35 mph from the south as it stays warm. However, sustained winds, constantly blowing, will be 15 to 25 mph.

Winds will taper down somewhat early Sunday morning and Sunday itself. Still, expect a cold breeze, with sustained winds 15 to 20 mph and gusts to the 30s, coming from the westerly direction.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

