More on: Winds

Isolated power outages and wind damage will occur Saturday into Sunday. However, for most people, most of the time, it will just be a nuisance with this howling wind.

Winds will be from the southeast Friday. By Saturday, it will turn to the east and then will be from the northeast Sunday. That northeast wind will last until Wednesday, perhaps longer.

Tie down loose objects and if the rain wasn't enough reason to cancel outdoor plans, the winds will. Sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph Saturday into Sunday, highest at the shore. Shore gusts will top 50 mph at times, enough to cause problems. Inland, it should be topped out around 45 mph.

For Monday into Wednesday, it will be more of a typical breezy day. Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph and gusts will be in the 30s.

