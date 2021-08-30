More on: Winds

 Skip to main content
Sustained winds

Sustained winds and isobars, lines of equal pressure, as the remnants of Ida pass through the area. 

Wind will be stiff, but I do believe that they will not be a widespread issue for us during the storm.

Again, the path of the storm will determine the wind direction. However, given my forecast of the region staying on the eastern side of the storm, relative to the west to east movement of the system, winds should start from the east Wednesday evening. From there, it will move to the southeast Wednesday night before turning to the southwest Thursday morning. 

Sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph at the shore Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the inland spots will be 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts will top out around 45 mph at the shore, with 35 mph readings west of the Garden State Parkway.

Given the saturated ground and rainfall to come, trees and power poles could be weakened in the mushy ground. As a result, a 45 mph wind gusts may actually knock over small trees and power lines. Still, though, I believe this will be very isolated. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
