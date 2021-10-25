 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More on: Winds
0 comments

More on: Winds

The strongest winds will occur Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as clockwise spinning high pressure to the north and counter-clockwise spinning low pressure moving out to sea combine to bring in a stiff north to northeast wind.

Wind gusts will be 35 to 45 mph east of the Garden State Parkway. Inland, expect 25 to 35 mph gusts. 

Power outages are not likely. However, this will be a nuisance throughout this time. Expect to hear the wind howl at night. 

Here's a look at winds for the storm.

Monday: South 20-30 mph gusts

Monday night: Southeast 25-35 mph gusts

Tuesday: West 15-25 mph gusts, turning light and variable at times. Winds could be light and variable all day if the low pressure system sits in South Jersey. In that case, it would be wetter than forecast.

Tuesday night to Wednesday morning: North to northeast 25 to 45 mph.

Wednesday afternoon: Northwest 20 to 30 mph. 

Winds

Wind direction and sustained wind speed from early Tuesday until Wednesday, according to the Canadian model. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News