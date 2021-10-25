More on: Winds

The strongest winds will occur Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as clockwise spinning high pressure to the north and counter-clockwise spinning low pressure moving out to sea combine to bring in a stiff north to northeast wind.

Wind gusts will be 35 to 45 mph east of the Garden State Parkway. Inland, expect 25 to 35 mph gusts.

Power outages are not likely. However, this will be a nuisance throughout this time. Expect to hear the wind howl at night.

Here's a look at winds for the storm.

Monday: South 20-30 mph gusts

Monday night: Southeast 25-35 mph gusts

Tuesday: West 15-25 mph gusts, turning light and variable at times. Winds could be light and variable all day if the low pressure system sits in South Jersey. In that case, it would be wetter than forecast.

Tuesday night to Wednesday morning: North to northeast 25 to 45 mph.

Wednesday afternoon: Northwest 20 to 30 mph.

