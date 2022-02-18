More on: Winds

For the second time in as many days, a wind advisory is in effect for the entire Garden State from 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Power outages, downed tree limbs and blown over garbage cans will be likely as the cold front rolls on through. Make sure to take in loose objects (or just leave them inside if you already have them in), and cut down any hanging tree branches during the morning.

While the top end gusts of 60 or more mph like Friday morning won't be likely - Harvey Cedars had a 67 mph wind gust - wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph will be from 1 to about 6 p.m., coming from the northwest. Sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph during this time.

From 6 to 10 p.m., winds will slowly diminish.

It's an interesting set up (skip down to the next section if you just want to know what else is happening. We will very efficiently mix winds from aloft, down to the surface. Winds 5,000 feet high will easily be able to slide down here. That's because temperatures are quickly falling as you go up.

This is the complete opposite of Friday. Temperatures were rising with height then and you needed a convective element, like a thunderstorm or very heavy rain, to drag those winds down. It did in spots but at 5,000 feet high Friday morning, winds were 65 to 80 mph.

Since this will be a cold wind, there will be wind chills. Expect wind chills in the 30s during the day. After the cold front, and possible snow squalls, passes, it'll be around 20 degrees. Winds will slacken overnight, but it'll still feel like the single digits after midnight Sunday.

