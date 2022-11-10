More on: Winds

Isolated areas of wind damage and power outages are likely from near sunset Friday to near dawn Saturday.
During the daytime hours, winds will be from the southeast sustained 15 to 25 mph. That's breezy, but not enough for damage.
After about 6 p.m. winds increase and stay that way until the sun rises around 7 a.m. Saturday as they turn from the southeast to southwest. Here, sustained winds will be 20 to 35 mph, highest at the coast. Wind gusts will be as high as 55 mph east of the Garden State Parkway, to 45 mph west of the Parkway in any heavier rain cell.
Gusts over 45 mph bring the potential for wind damage.
For the rest of Saturday, winds will be from the west, then northwest. Gusts will be in the 30s for much of the day, not bringing any damage.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci