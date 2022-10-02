More on: Wind

Isolated power outages and wind damage will be likely through Monday, especially along and east of the Garden State Parkway.

Winds will continue to howl on Monday. Given the stress the wind has already put on power lines, trees and more, the problems, while relatively isolated, should be similar to Sunday, despite winds being weaker.

Sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph from the northeast. Gusts should top out around 50 mph at the coastline and on the bays. Those just inland will top out around 45 mph, think towns like Port Republic or Cape May Court House. Those furthest inland will top out around 35.

Make sure to keep your devices charged as much as possible during the day.

It'll be a gusty day on Tuesday as well as wind turn a little more northerly. However, the winds will diminish.

Sustained winds will still be 30 mph at the shore, though top gusts will be around 45 mph. As you work your way inland, they will weak. Hammonton, for example, should see sustained winds of 15 mph with top gusts near 30 mph.

If there are issues, it will be few and far between.