More on: Wind

Damaging winds and power outages will be possible Sunday night. The overnight timing brings more impacts to the area, as most people are sleeping and unaware of their surroundings.
You'll want to make sure to cut down hanging tree branches and take in loose objects before the storm arrives Sunday evening. Also, make sure to keep your devices charged overnight in case of an outage.
This is a set up that can deliver very high winds, but often falls short. A strong river of air a few thousand feet above the surface move from the Mid-Atlantic on into New England. Forecast guidance shows a region of 70 to 80 mph about 2,500 feet high early Monday, before dawn.
The hard part is figuring out whether they come down to the surface. You would need a thunderstorm or a very heavy precipitation band to make that happen. Thunderstorms, or thundersnow, are actually not ruled out during the storm, but still unlikely. Heavy precipitation is possible, but usually you need spring or summertime rainfall rates to accomplish that.
The strongest winds will be roughly 10 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday. Sustained winds will be 35-40 mph at the shore, blowing right off the ocean. Gusts should be in thr 50s. That's enough to bring power outages and wind damage. Typically, problems start with gusts over 45 mph.
Even inland, sustained winds in the 20s during this time, with 40-45 mph gusts will knock over loose objects.
Winds will turn from easterly to westerly on Monday, staying on the stronger side. More wind damage will be possible, as trees, bushes, power poles, etc that have been used to the east winds will be unprepared for the flip in wind direction.
Sunday 4 p.m.: East sustained winds 10 mph inland, 15 mph at the shore. Gusts 25-35 mph.
Sunday 11 p.m.: East sustained winds 25 mph inland, 40 mph at the shore (tropical storm force). Gusts likely hit the 50s at the shore, but the potential for higher gusts remain.
Monday 5 a.m.: Southwest winds sustained 20 mph inland, 30 mph at the shore. Gusts will likely be in the 35-45 mph range.
Monday 5 p.m.: West winds 20 mph inland, 25 mph at the shore. Gusts will likely be in the 30s.
