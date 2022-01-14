More on: Wind

Damaging winds and power outages will be possible Sunday night. The overnight timing brings more impacts to the area, as most people are sleeping and unaware of their surroundings.

You'll want to make sure to cut down hanging tree branches and take in loose objects before the storm arrives Sunday evening. Also, make sure to keep your devices charged overnight in case of an outage.

This is a set up that can deliver very high winds, but often falls short. A strong river of air a few thousand feet above the surface move from the Mid-Atlantic on into New England. Forecast guidance shows a region of 70 to 80 mph about 2,500 feet high early Monday, before dawn.

The hard part is figuring out whether they come down to the surface. You would need a thunderstorm or a very heavy precipitation band to make that happen. Thunderstorms, or thundersnow, are actually not ruled out during the storm, but still unlikely. Heavy precipitation is possible, but usually you need spring or summertime rainfall rates to accomplish that.