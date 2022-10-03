More On: Wind

Loose and unsecured objects will still blow around Tuesday with winds from the north-northeast. Top gusts will be in the 40s at the shore and about 30 mph inland.
Winds will turn to the north for Wednesday and that will help to push out some of the water from tidal flooding.
It'll be a breezy day. Wind gusts will be in the 20s, perhaps a few 30s at the coast.
