More on: Wind

Winds will be breezy, it'll be stiff, but it will be a far cry from what happened in Florida and South Carolina.

There will be a few power outages, there will be some tree limbs knocked down. This will primarily be along and east of the Garden State Parkway. That being said, damage or power outages will be minor.

Winds will be from the northeast, turning north by Tuesday and then northwest Wednesday. Sustained winds will be between 15 and 30 mph sustained. The strongest winds will be along the coast.

Gusts will be 30 to 40 mph inland. At the shore it'll be 40, up to 50 mph on occasion.

Typically, sustained winds over 30 mph and gusts 45 mph cause issues. So, we'll be there at times near the shore, but not frequently.

The only exception to the strong winds looks to be Saturday p.m. to Sunday a.m. Here, winds will be fairly light.