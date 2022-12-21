More on: Wind

The main times for damaging winds will be 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.

Here, top wind gusts can hit 65 mph as a strong river of air only a half-mile high (not much in meteorological terms) tries to mix down to the surface due to the heavy rain that will fall.

Then, either right before or after the cold front passes Friday morning, the rapid change in wind direction and unstable air can bring gusts just as strong.

For the rest of the storm, top gusts should be in the 40s, highest along the shore.

Typically, gusts over 45 mph begin to cause power outages and wind damage. If you're along or east of the parkway, this could happen at any point Thursday night into Friday.

Winds will be from the warming southeast direction Thursday. By dawn Friday, winds will blow from the still warm southwest. After the arctic cold front passes, though, we'll flip it to the west.

This will bring a roller coaster ride of temperatures. Thursday will start in the upper 20s in Estell Manor and inland towns, with near 32 readings in Atlantic City and the shore. By sunset, the warming wind will take us into the 50s. We should be warmest around sunrise Thursday, in the mid- to upper 50s. As soon as the arctic front passes and the winds flip, temperatures will freefall. It'll be in the teens Friday night.