More on: Wind

Power outages risk

The main times for damaging winds will be 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. 

Here, top wind gusts can hit 65 mph as a strong river of air only a half-mile high (not much in meteorological terms) tries to mix down to the surface due to the heavy rain that will fall.

Half mile high winds

Then, either right before or after the cold front passes Friday morning, the rapid change in wind direction and unstable air can bring gusts just as strong. 

For the rest of the storm, top gusts should be in the 40s, highest along the shore.

Typically, gusts over 45 mph begin to cause power outages and wind damage. If you're along or east of the parkway, this could happen at any point Thursday night into Friday.

Winds will be from the warming southeast direction Thursday. By dawn Friday, winds will blow from the still warm southwest. After the arctic cold front passes, though, we'll flip it to the west. 

This will bring a roller coaster ride of temperatures. Thursday will start in the upper 20s in Estell Manor and inland towns, with near 32 readings in Atlantic City and the shore. By sunset, the warming wind will take us into the 50s. We should be warmest around sunrise Thursday, in the mid- to upper 50s. As soon as the arctic front passes and the winds flip, temperatures will freefall. It'll be in the teens Friday night. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

