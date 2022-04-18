More on: Wind

Sustained winds 25 to 35 mph east of the Garden State Parkway and 15 to 25 mph inland will be likely between 7 p.m. to midnight.

Winds will go from the east during the afternoon, to the the northeast during the evening. Around midnight, when the center of the low-pressure system passes nearly overhead, winds will weaken and become variable for an hour or so.

That will then turn to a westerly wind, sustained 15 to 25 everywhere, that will carry until the storm is over with.

The tricky part here will be the wind gusts. Winds about one mile up, at the 850 millibar air pressure layer, will be screaming. This is considered the max wind gusts could be, though usually the top gusts are 75% of that.

Winds will be 70 to 90 mph on the east side of the storm. That can lead to gusts up to 65 mph or so.

However, the saving grace will be that the temperatures in the atmosphere don't support those winds mixing down that much. Temperatures are rising with height in that lowest mile of the atmosphere, making it hard to those strong winds to come down.

I expect gusts in the 50s near the water, but anything higher is unlikely.

