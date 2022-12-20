More on: Wind

Damaging winds threaten, mainly along and east of the Garden State Parkway.

Last week, the top wind gust was 56 mph in Tuckerton. There's a good shot we'll be higher than that after the storm. Top gusts of 65 mph will be likely, with numerous gusts in the 40s.

There will be two times where those top end gusts will be possible.

The first will be Thursday night from roughly 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. The second will be from 8 a.m. to noon, as the arctic cold front slices through the region.

Outside of this, it'll be breezy, there could be wind damage and power outages, but it won't be likely.

Winds aloft, one to five thousand feet , tell the story. Between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m., as well as 8 a.m. to noon, winds will blow up to 75 mph. Much of this can mix down to the surface if rain is heavy enough (Thursday night) or as the cold front passes (Friday morning).

Outside of these times, there is likely no mechanism to drag these winds down.