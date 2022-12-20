More on: Wind

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Damaging winds threaten, mainly along and east of the Garden State Parkway.

Last week, the top wind gust was 56 mph in Tuckerton. There's a good shot we'll be higher than that after the storm. Top gusts of 65 mph will be likely, with numerous gusts in the 40s. 

There will be two times where those top end gusts will be possible.

The first will be Thursday night from roughly 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. The second will be from 8 a.m. to noon, as the arctic cold front slices through the region.

Outside of this, it'll be breezy, there could be wind damage and power outages, but it won't be likely. 

Winds aloft, one to five thousand feet , tell the story. Between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m., as well as 8 a.m. to noon, winds will blow up to 75 mph. Much of this can mix down to the surface if rain is heavy enough (Thursday night) or as the cold front passes (Friday morning).

Outside of these times, there is likely no mechanism to drag these winds down.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

