More on: Wind

Damaging winds and power outages will be possible between 5 p.m. and midnight Friday into Saturday.

Even though the low pressure system will be weakening as it moves here, it will run into a strong high pressure system, which will then be in Atlantic Canada Friday. The air pressure difference between the two will be large, leading to the strong winds. Forecast models have been very persistent on a three- to five-hour period of sustained winds at the coast around tropical storm force (39 mph).

Top gusts could be up to 65 mph, likely occurring on the shore if anywhere. Winds at the 850 millibar air pressure level, roughly, 5,000 feet high are a good indicator of what top gusts could be. 65 mph is what's likely at that level. This is near record high levels for the date.

Cut down hanging tree limbs, make sure you have batteries in case the power goes out and keep your devices charged as much as possible.

