 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More on: Wind
0 comments

More on: Wind

Damaging winds and power outages will be possible between 5 p.m. and midnight Friday into Saturday. 

Even though the low pressure system will be weakening as it moves here, it will run into a strong high pressure system, which will then be in Atlantic Canada Friday. The air pressure difference between the two will be large, leading to the strong winds. Forecast models have been very persistent on a three- to five-hour period of sustained winds at the coast around tropical storm force (39 mph).

Model Comparison Friday

Various computer models showing possible sustained winds at 8 p.m. Friday. All three models consistently show strong southeast to east winds coming onshore during this time. 

Top gusts could be up to 65 mph, likely occurring on the shore if anywhere. Winds at the 850 millibar air pressure level, roughly, 5,000 feet high are a good indicator of what top gusts could be. 65 mph is what's likely at that level. This is near record high levels for the date. 

850 mb winds

Forecasted winds, in knots, at the 850 millibar air pressure level, roughly 5,000 feet aloft, for 8 p.m. Friday. 

Cut down hanging tree limbs, make sure you have batteries in case the power goes out and keep your devices charged as much as possible. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News