 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More on: Wildfire risk

  • 0
Saturday's Wildfire Spread

The combination of gusty winds and bone dry air after the cold front passes will lead to the rapid spread of wildfires Friday night. 

After the front passes, dew points, a measure of moisture in the air, will fall into the single digits. That's regularly where dew points bottom out during the winter here. At the same time, relative humidity won't be all that low, staying around 30%. The benefit for us is that as the sun goes down, humidity goes up.

The other saving grace from making Saturday a critical wildfire day is that the ground will still be a little moist after the Friday morning rain. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News