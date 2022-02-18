More on: Wildfire risk

The combination of gusty winds and bone dry air after the cold front passes will lead to the rapid spread of wildfires Friday night.
After the front passes, dew points, a measure of moisture in the air, will fall into the single digits. That's regularly where dew points bottom out during the winter here. At the same time, relative humidity won't be all that low, staying around 30%. The benefit for us is that as the sun goes down, humidity goes up.
The other saving grace from making Saturday a critical wildfire day is that the ground will still be a little moist after the Friday morning rain.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci