More on: Tornadoes

10 tornadoes have spun through the Garden State in 2021, tied for the second most since records were reliably kept in 1950, according to Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist. 

It is likely that we gain sole ownership of second place after Thursday. 

Since South Jersey will likely be located on the eastern side of the storm, relatively to the motion of the system, the amount of spin in the atmosphere will be higher. That is because there will be a difference in the wind direction and speed at different heights, shear. 

SigTor Parameter

The significant tornado parameter, according to the North American Model (NAM). The more defined the colors, the higher the likely for strong, Enhanced Fujita scale 2 (EF-2) or greater, tornadoes. The tornado that went into High Bar Harbor was an EF-2 twister. 

The significant tornado parameter, shown above, highlights that threat, especially for Wednesday afternoon and evening, as the destabilization sun will be out. 

Always make sure to have a way to receive weather alerts. Our newsletter will send out breaking weather alerts to your inbox. 

If in a tornado warning, your life and safety are at imminent risk. Seek shelter on the lowest floor possible, away from windows and in the center of your building. If you live in an apartment or condo, find the place in your unit that is closest to the center.

During Tropical Storm Elsa, a tornado tore through Woodbine as well as Little Egg Harbor. The remnants of Fred then brought a tornado to Morris County as well. 

