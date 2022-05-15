More on: Tornado risk

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A tornado or two is not ruled out somewhere in Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May or Cumberland counties during this time.

Still, it's important to note that most or all will be tornado free. On average, two tornadoes hit New Jersey a year. So while this is a higher than usual risk for a tornado, "usual" is 0%. Tornadoes, while destructive, also take up very little space in the grand scheme of the region. 

Still, we need to be on alert. Find a safe space. Meet as many of the following criteria as possible: Inside, lowest floor possible, away from windows, in the center of your building (for example, if you live in an apartment, recognize where the center of the building is an go there). If we're in a tornado warning, that's where you want to be.

Tornado Safety

