More on: Tidal flooding

On the plus side, it does not look like we'll flood with the Thursday morning high tide, as I said was possible in the last update. However, minor to moderate flood stage still will be likely for the Friday morning high tide. It will linger into Friday night in the Barnegat Bay. 

Flooding will begin at 6 a.m. for the most susceptible areas of the Jersey Shore who see tidal flooding. Think Melrose Avenue in Atlantic City. 

Flooding will become more widespread into the morning, peaking around the 7 to 9 a.m. high tide. Up to six inches of salt water will be likely on some roads and sidewalks near the bayshores during this time, minor flood stage.

For Ocean County, it looks like well hit moderate flood stage. That'd be up to nine inches of water. Unraised homes and businesses start to flood here. Numerous roads are closed. Getting on to the Route 72 bridge to go from Long Beach Island to the mainland can be difficult. Twin Lakes Boulevard in Mystic Islands may be impassable. 

For most places, we'll recede by midday, around noon. Strong west winds will push water out quickly. However, the northern half of the Barnegat Bay, north of Long Beach Island to Stafford will likely stay in flood stage until Friday night. This is typical, as the nearest exit point for bay water to go into the ocean is the Barnegat Inlet.

Move your cars if you need to. If you see flooded water, please stay out of it. You might be able to drive through it OK. However, you don't truly don't know how deep that water is and the salt water will corrode your car. I've had to push cars out of flood waters reporting and while it's great to meet people, it's better for everyone to meet on dry land. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017.

