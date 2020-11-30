More on the tornado threat Monday

The tornado watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Monday for all of South Jersey, as well as Philadelphia. The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has given the region a 5% risk of a tornado.

Although 5% sounds low, think of it this way - Most days of the year, the tornado risk is 0%. Therefore, a 5% risk is high compared to usual.

Tornadoes rely on unstable air and, helicity, which takes into account motion and spin in the atmosphere. The energy helicity index (EHI), which takes into account all of these parameters, are above zero for most of South Jersey, save for the immediate shoreline. That indicates tornadic supercells will be possible.

Values above one, forecasted to be present near the New Jersey Turnpike corridor, indicates stronger tornadoes, up to an Enhanced Fujita 3 (EF), will be possible.

Since 1986, 2020 ranks third for the most number of tornado warnings in New Jersey, as 10. 2020 ranks second for the number of tornado watches in the state, at 8.

