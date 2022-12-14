More on: The rain (and possible snow)

Expect a few areas of roadway flooding, mainly Thursday night.

Rain will begin between 7 and 11 a.m. For most of us, this will be rain from the start.

However, where precipitation first sets foot into New Jersey, in western Cumberland County and Salem County, snow or freezing rain may briefly start it off. A scattered coating of snow or small glaze of ice will be possible but by 9 a.m., it'll be too warm for any winter weather impacts. Still, it could be the first wintry weather of the season.

Rain will be light, but steady for the daytime hours. Then, between 5 p.m. and midnight, it will intensify as the center of the low pressure system nears. A thunderstorm will not be ruled out as well. This is when roadway flooding will be the biggest concern.

After midnight, rain will still be steady, but lighten up. By dawn Friday, the steady rain will be lifting out of Ocean County. In fact, if you're in Cape May County, it could be dry for the rest of the day. However, wrap around moisture will keep a few rain showers in play through mid-afternoon Friday.

If you have outdoor plans and can handle the gusty winds and spotty shower, you'll be OK. However, it might be best to wait until Saturday.

Rainfall totals will be between one and two inches of rain, an increase from my previous forecasts. Somewhere will "cash in" with 2.5 inches, wherever is just to the west of the storm's center. Whether that's Hammonton or Holgate, though, it's tough to tell.