More on: Strong winds

The wind forecast will play out similar to the rain. The winds won't be much of a threat until 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday into Friday. That's where power outages and damage will be possible east of the Garden State Parkway, especially in Ocean County.
Here's a look at likely wind speeds, gusts and directions during the storm. Winds will be highest at the shore.
Thursday daytime: Southeast sustained winds 15 to 25 mph, gusts in the 30s.
5 p.m. Thursday to midnight Friday: East sustained winds 20 to 30 mph, gusts 40 to 50 mph.
Friday morning: Northeast sustained winds 15 to 25 mph, gusts 35 to 45 mph.
Friday afternoon: Northwest sustained winds 10 to 20 mph, gusts in the 20s.
If you live east of the Parkway, keep your devices charged up in case of a power outage. Cut down hanging large tree branches that can come down in the wind. Plus, deflate the inflatable decorations.
