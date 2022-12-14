More on: Strong winds

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The wind forecast will play out similar to the rain. The winds won't be much of a threat until 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday into Friday. That's where power outages and damage will be possible east of the Garden State Parkway, especially in Ocean County. 

Here's a look at likely wind speeds, gusts and directions during the storm. Winds will be highest at the shore. 

Thursday daytime: Southeast sustained winds 15 to 25 mph, gusts in the 30s.

5 p.m. Thursday to midnight Friday: East sustained winds 20 to 30 mph, gusts 40 to 50 mph.

Friday morning: Northeast sustained winds 15 to 25 mph, gusts 35 to 45 mph. 

Friday afternoon: Northwest sustained winds 10 to 20 mph, gusts in the 20s.

If you live east of the Parkway, keep your devices charged up in case of a power outage. Cut down hanging large tree branches that can come down in the wind. Plus, deflate the inflatable decorations. 

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

