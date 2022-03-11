More on: Snow

It's been done time and time again.

Computer models are eagers to change rain to snow as a cold front passes through the area with precipitation.

In reality, the cold air comes in slower than modeled. The rain doesn't change to snow as quickly, if at all.

This situation is a little different - the cold front is bringing cold air in all all levels of the atmosphere, not just near the surface. So, that does give the computer models some leverage in this forecast.

I'll say this, it will snow on Saturday. Snow will likely change over from rain between noon and 2 p.m., rather than the late morning like most models predict.

However, with temperatures hovering near freezing for the rest of the daytime hours and that fairly strong mid-March sun, accumulations will be hard to come by. Expect coatings to an inch on your colder and grassy surfaces. Perhaps a Toms River or Brick squeaks out 1.5 inches on the grass.

I believe roads and sidewalks will be OK from the snow itself. However, that doesn't mean there won't be icy problems on the road.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.