More on: Snow squalls

Think of snow squalls as thunderstorms, they're intense, but brief and will cause near-zero visibility for those minutes that snow falls. They will be possible between 1 and 5 p.m.

Now, the squall has to make it here. The Jersey Shore is pretty far removed from the center of the low-pressure system in Quebec at that time. However, if it passes, a snow globe appearance will be had. Some of it could stick, but no more than a half inch. It will be in the low to mid-40s right before the snow starts. Then, it'll quickly drop to near freezing after it passes.