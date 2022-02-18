 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
More on: Snow squalls

Snow Squall Safety

Think of snow squalls as thunderstorms, they're intense, but brief and will cause near-zero visibility for those minutes that snow falls. They will be possible between 1 and 5 p.m.

Forecast Radar

The forecast radar for 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the HRRR, American, computer model. Note that the squall may not arrive around that 2 p.m. 

Along the arctic cold front and that big drop in temperatures with height will cause unstable air to develop. That unstable air will develop the intense snow squalls. 

Now, the squall has to make it here. The Jersey Shore is pretty far removed from the center of the low-pressure system in Quebec at that time. However, if it passes, a snow globe appearance will be had. Some of it could stick, but no more than a half inch. It will be in the low to mid-40s right before the snow starts. Then, it'll quickly drop to near freezing after it passes.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
