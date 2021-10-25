More on: Severe weather

The potential for damaging winds will be around from roughly midnight to dawn Tuesday. However, it's a limited threat.

The region is catching a break with this overnight timing. If the storms were expected during the day, I'd say severe weather is likely, given the instability the sun brings plus the warm and even soupy weather.

Monday is the time to take in loose objects and cut down hanging tree limbs, so they don't damage property or power lines. Have a way to receive weather alerts.

As of Oct. 24, New Jersey has been under 226 severe thunderstorm warnings by the National Weather Service. That's the second most since records started in 1986.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.