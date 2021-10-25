 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More on: Severe weather
0 comments

More on: Severe weather

Storm Threats

The potential for damaging winds will be around from roughly midnight to dawn Tuesday. However, it's a limited threat.

The region is catching a break with this overnight timing. If the storms were expected during the day, I'd say severe weather is likely, given the instability the sun brings plus the warm and even soupy weather. 

Monday is the time to take in loose objects and cut down hanging tree limbs, so they don't damage property or power lines. Have a way to receive weather alerts. 

As of Oct. 24, New Jersey has been under 226 severe thunderstorm warnings by the National Weather Service. That's the second most since records started in 1986. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News