More on: Severe weather

Damaging winds and even a tornado are possible on Friday from this.

The timing of the severe weather will start after 5 p.m. That's because southerly winds will be howling, pulling in unstable, warm air at the surface. Temperatures will peak well into the 60s during the day and stay in the very mild 60s for much of the night.

Aloft, winds will be from the southwest. This change in wind direction with height, shear, will give the possibility of severe storms.

The tornado risk is low, but something to watch out for. Damaging winds are more likely, but still only to occur in isolated spots.

While it'll be windy late Friday into early Saturday, the damaging winds would come from a heavy rain cell. That would be able to drag down the strong gusts aloft to the surface as the ground is otherwise capped from getting those higher winds.

Given the overnight timing and most of us will be asleep, make sure to have a way to receive weather alerts.