More on: Rainfall

The rainfall has the potential to be the biggest threat from this storm. Along the Jersey Shore, Monmouth and Ocean counties likely will see the most rain.

The biggest risk for street, stream and creek flooding will be between midnight to dawn Tuesday and then again Tuesday evening. That being said, I'm not sold on widespread concern for anyone from Long Beach Island on south and west. That's because rainfall totals should be between 1.25 to 2.50 inches and forecast model show that the region can still handle plenty of rain. Expect roadway ponding

Those further north along the shore likely see two to four inches of rain. Here closed roadways may be a problem as local tributaries run high.

As noted above, the amount of rainfall is tied to the position of the low pressure system Tuesday. If the low pressure winds up over South Jersey, instead of Central Jersey (there, I said it), then more widespread problems will be likely here.

The month of October has been dry so far. Only 1.09 inches of rain has fallen at Atlantic City International Airport through Oct. 24. The month-to-date average is 3.19 inches. Millville has seen 0.99 inches of rain, well below the 2.95 average.

