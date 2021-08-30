More on: Rainfall and flooding

The Weather Prediction Center has placed South Jersey is a level two of four (slight) or level three of four (moderate) risk for excessive rainfall between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning. Given the extremely tropical airmass that this storm has, coupled with the fact that August has been a very wet month for the state, widespread flooding threatens.

As of Monday, every county in New Jersey has been above average for month to date rainfall, except for Salem County. Atlantic, Burlington and Ocean counties have all been 51 to 75 percent above the average. 11.89 inches of rain in Stafford is the highest for the southern portion of the state, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist at Rutgers University.

However, per usual, the track of the storm will be key. Relative to the way the storm is moving, the western side of the storm will have the heaviest rain, while the eastern side of the storm will have the highest risk for severe weather.