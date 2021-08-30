More on: Rainfall and flooding

The Weather Prediction Center has placed South Jersey is a level two of four (slight) or level three of four (moderate) risk for excessive rainfall between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning. Given the extremely tropical airmass that this storm has, coupled with the fact that August has been a very wet month for the state, widespread flooding threatens.
As of Monday, every county in New Jersey has been above average for month to date rainfall, except for Salem County. Atlantic, Burlington and Ocean counties have all been 51 to 75 percent above the average. 11.89 inches of rain in Stafford is the highest for the southern portion of the state, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist at Rutgers University.
However, per usual, the track of the storm will be key. Relative to the way the storm is moving, the western side of the storm will have the heaviest rain, while the eastern side of the storm will have the highest risk for severe weather.
More than likely, South Jersey will be on the eastern side of the storm. In this scenario 1 to 2 inches of rain will be likely for most places. Locally, though, up to five inches of rain will occur. Similar setups were seen during Hurricane Henri, on Aug. 21-22, where Long Beach Island saw four to seven inches of rain, while the rest of the region saw less, as well as Aug. 29, where the Ocean City area was pelted with two to four inches of rain, while less than a half inch feel in most places.
The majority of this rain will happen Wednesday night. In fact, most of the daytime hours Wednesday will likely be dry, as storm coverage remains limited away from the center of Ida's remnants.
If the low pressure system moves into Delaware and the region winds up on the western side of the storm as it moves east, then four to six inch amounts will be likely.
