 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More on: Rain

  • 0

A few showers will fall Wednesday, but no flooding is expected.

The wettest places will be in Ocean County again. However, totals there should stay under a quarter of an inch.

Elsewhere, expect less than a tenth of an inch. Between 8 and 10 p.m., the rain will end, and the sky will clear quickly thereafter.

All of this rain has really helped dig us out of drought. We'll see the drought status with Thursday's update from the United States Drought Monitor. 

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the lowest storm total rainfall from Friday night onward was over 2.41 inches, with Ocean City seeing the least amount.

The highest has been in Ocean County. Beach Haven, Harvey Cedars, Eagleswood Township, Berkeley Township, Point Pleasant and Mantoloking saw over a half-foot of rain.

People are also reading…

Atlantic City reported 4.44 inches.

Storm Totals rainfall

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Suit: MGM paid problem gambler to not report online glitches

Suit: MGM paid problem gambler to not report online glitches

A New York City man alleges in a lawsuit that an Atlantic City casino and others paid him $30,000 a month to not report being repeatedly disconnected while gambling online. Sam Antar says he is a compulsive gambler. He says his habit was well-known to defendants including the Borgata casino, MGM Resorts International, and its online partner Entain. He says he gambled more than $29 million over nine months, getting disconnected every 15 minutes or so. His lawsuit accuses the defendants of fraud, racketeering and other transgressions. The companies either declined comment or did not respond to requests to do so.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News