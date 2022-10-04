More on: Rain

A few showers will fall Wednesday, but no flooding is expected.
The wettest places will be in Ocean County again. However, totals there should stay under a quarter of an inch.
Elsewhere, expect less than a tenth of an inch. Between 8 and 10 p.m., the rain will end, and the sky will clear quickly thereafter.
All of this rain has really helped dig us out of drought. We'll see the drought status with Thursday's update from the United States Drought Monitor.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the lowest storm total rainfall from Friday night onward was over 2.41 inches, with Ocean City seeing the least amount.
The highest has been in Ocean County. Beach Haven, Harvey Cedars, Eagleswood Township, Berkeley Township, Point Pleasant and Mantoloking saw over a half-foot of rain.
Atlantic City reported 4.44 inches.
