More On: Rain

There will be isolated areas of roadway, stream and creek flooding with this storm.

Showers will generally begin between 9 and 11 a.m. on Friday. That being said, steadier rain won't start until the afternoon.

Rain will continue through the afternoon. After 5 p.m. the potential for severe weather will begin. However, there is some good news.

After 8 p.m. rain will taper down. While the potential for severe weather continues, the number of showers passing through will be reduced until near 2 a.m. Saturday. Some places will be completely dry during this time.

Then, we get the parting shot of steady rain, associated with a cold front, after 2 a.m. Rain will fall for a few hours, but end between 6 and 8 a.m. The already low risk of severe weather will lower further into the morning.

In all, between 0.50 to 1.00 inches of rain will be likely. The heaviest totals will be out in Central Pennsylvania and western Maryland with this, as they're closer to the low.