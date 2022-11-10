More On: Rain

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
There will be isolated areas of roadway, stream and creek flooding with this storm.

Showers will generally begin between 9 and 11 a.m. on Friday. That being said, steadier rain won't start until the afternoon. 

Rain will continue through the afternoon. After 5 p.m. the potential for severe weather will begin. However, there is some good news.

After 8 p.m. rain will taper down. While the potential for severe weather continues, the number of showers passing through will be reduced until near 2 a.m. Saturday. Some places will be completely dry during this time. 

Then, we get the parting shot of steady rain, associated with a cold front, after 2 a.m. Rain will fall for a few hours, but end between 6 and 8 a.m. The already low risk of severe weather will lower further into the morning. 

In all, between 0.50 to 1.00 inches of rain will be likely. The heaviest totals will be out in Central Pennsylvania and western Maryland with this, as they're closer to the low. 

Meteorologist

I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

