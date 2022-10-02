More on: Rain

Periods of soaking rain will fall between Monday and Tuesday.

Talk about a drought-quenching rain. We'll continue to see rain for the next two days as the back end of Ian's remnants come on through.

An additional two to three inches of rain is expected for those in Cape May, eastern Cumberland and eastern Atlantic counties. There will be more ponding of roadways, with no other impacts. The ground is drinking up as much water as it can.

There won't be as much rain further north and west. However, one to two inches of rain will still fall between Monday and Tuesday.

A mist will likely be present when it's not raining, similar to Sunday.

Rain will exit just before dawn Wednesday, between 3 and 6 a.m. This will put the number of days with consecutive rain at five. At Atlantic City International Airport, that's the longest streak since May 26-30 of last year. When you factor in days with at least a tenth of an inch of rain, it will be the 18th time since records started in 1943.