More on: Rain

Rain will begin between 3 and 5 p.m. Friday, starting first along the Delaware Bay and then moving north. Rain will end between 10 p.m. and midnight, again in the same direction.

Rain will steadily fall. However, heavy rain will not be likely, as the low pressure system weakens before moving in.

While not much rainfall flooding will be expected in the streams, creeks and on roads, near the shore, coastal flooding will be ongoing when precipitation begins. Therefore, problems may be exaggerated. Take it slow on the roads and if you see flooded water, "turn around, don't drown."

Rainfall totals will generally be between 0.50 to 1.00 inches of rain.

