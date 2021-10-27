 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More on: Rain
0 comments

More on: Rain

Rainfall Totals

Forecasted rainfall totals through Saturday evening, according to the Global Forecast System (GFS) model. Most of this rainfall will occur Friday afternoon and evening. 

 Joe Martucci

Rain will begin between 3 and 5 p.m. Friday, starting first along the Delaware Bay and then moving north. Rain will end between 10 p.m. and midnight, again in the same direction.

Forecast Radar Friday

The forecasted radar for Friday, according to the GFS model. 

Rain will steadily fall. However, heavy rain will not be likely, as the low pressure system weakens before moving in. 

While not much rainfall flooding will be expected in the streams, creeks and on roads, near the shore, coastal flooding will be ongoing when precipitation begins. Therefore, problems may be exaggerated. Take it slow on the roads and if you see flooded water, "turn around, don't drown."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Joe Martucci (@joemartwx)

Rainfall totals will generally be between 0.50 to 1.00 inches of rain. 

Forecast Radar Friday

The forecasted radar for Friday, according to the GFS model. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News