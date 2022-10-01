 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More on: Rain

  • 0
Forecasted Rainfall
Joe Martucci

This will primarily be a well-behaved rain from Sunday until Tuesday. With drought in much of the area, this will go a long way toward quenching it.

Sunday morning should be more dry than not. Periods of moderate rain will fall.

Rain looks to be steadier during the afternoon and evening hours, just as the wind picks up even more. The windswept rain is why many of our weekend events at the shore are canceled (though it does look better next weekend).

Monday and Tuesday will be about the same. If you're in Buena or Hopewell Township, you should have plenty of dry periods. Atlantic City and Harvey Cedars will be a different story. Expect it to be mostly wet.

By Wednesday morning, the rain will finally exit off the shore.

Additional rainfall over the next three days will range from an inch farthest inland (Hammonton, Upper Deerfield Township) to 3 inches along the immediate shoreline. It's good this is coming over a long period of time, allowing the ground to soak up the water.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News