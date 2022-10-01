More on: Rain

This will primarily be a well-behaved rain from Sunday until Tuesday. With drought in much of the area, this will go a long way toward quenching it.

Sunday morning should be more dry than not. Periods of moderate rain will fall.

Rain looks to be steadier during the afternoon and evening hours, just as the wind picks up even more. The windswept rain is why many of our weekend events at the shore are canceled (though it does look better next weekend).

Monday and Tuesday will be about the same. If you're in Buena or Hopewell Township, you should have plenty of dry periods. Atlantic City and Harvey Cedars will be a different story. Expect it to be mostly wet.

By Wednesday morning, the rain will finally exit off the shore.

Additional rainfall over the next three days will range from an inch farthest inland (Hammonton, Upper Deerfield Township) to 3 inches along the immediate shoreline. It's good this is coming over a long period of time, allowing the ground to soak up the water.