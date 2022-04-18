More on: Rain

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In general, between 0.50 to 1.00 inches of rain will fall. However, there will be pockets of heavy rain and up to 2 inches will be possible very locally.

Rainfall Totals

Forecast rainfall totals from the IBM GRAF computer model. 

Rain will begin between 4 and 6 p.m. Monday. Steady rain will continue into the evening, ending around midnight. Then, spotty rain showers will for a few hours, ending between 2 and 4 a.m. Tuesday. So, it's a six to nine hour windows of rain, a quick hitter for the region. 

The region needs the rain. Cape May County, southern Atlantic County and eastern Cumberland County are all in a moderate drought, the first stage of drought. This has been the case since early March. Everywhere else, south of the White Horse Pike, are in a pre-drought stage known as "abnormally dry" conditions. 

