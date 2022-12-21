More on: Rain

Isolated areas of roadway, stream and creek flooding will threaten Thursday night into Friday as the rain falls.

The first round of rain, Thursday night, will be the heaviest. That's associated with rain and thunderstorms that chugged through the more humid Deep South this week. Just like last week, a thunderstorm can't be ruled out here as well.

The gap in the rain Friday morning will come as we pass the rainmaking baton from the Deep South to the arctic cold front to our west. The second round of rain Friday morning won't be as heavy.

Rainfall totals will generally be between 1 and 2 inches, highest in Ocean County. Since the rain is fairly evenly split between Thursday and Friday, I doubt we get a daily rainfall record.