More on: Rain

Isolated areas of roadway, stream and creek flooding will threaten Thursday night into Friday as the rain falls.

Thur 1PM.JPG

The first round of rain, Thursday night, will be the heaviest. That's associated with rain and thunderstorms that chugged through the more humid Deep South this week. Just like last week, a thunderstorm can't be ruled out here as well.

Thu 10PM.JPG

The gap in the rain Friday morning will come as we pass the rainmaking baton from the Deep South to the arctic cold front to our west. The second round of rain Friday morning won't be as heavy.

Fri 630am radar.JPG
Fri 1PM.JPG

Rainfall totals will generally be between 1 and 2 inches, highest in Ocean County. Since the rain is fairly evenly split between Thursday and Friday, I doubt we get a daily rainfall record.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

