More On: Rain

Rain will begin between noon and 2 p.m., generally from west to east across the area. Rain will intensify for the afternoon, with a solid, soaking rain Friday evening. After midnight or so, rain will turn scattered but scattered period of wet weather will last all Saturday long. It will effectively be a washout.

Heavier rain will develop Saturday evening on the north side of a warm front. Light rain will fall all night long. Rain will turn into scattered showers Sunday morning. Low pressure will shift to the southeast of us, which should end rain in most places by midday. However, I wouldn't rule out a shore shower into the afternoon.

I have to go higher with rainfall totals. Generally, between 1.25 to 2 inches of rain will fall. That heaviest rain will be north of the White Horse Pike, and lowest in Cape May County (shoutout to the Cape May Bubble).

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.