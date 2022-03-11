More On: Rain

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Given the southern origins of this storm system, there will be a good amount of moisture carried along with this. Rain will be heavy and make for slick roadways for the morning. 

There's an outside shot of a thunderstorm. However, South Jersey should be on the north side of the low-pressure system, which typically doesn't carry the ingredients needed for a thunderstorm to occur. Convective Available Potential Energy (CAPE) forecast, an essential part of developing the boomers, will be close to 0 Saturday morning.

Forecast rainfall totals

The forecast precipitation totals, including rain and melted snow, through early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service's Blend of Models. 

In all, between a half inch to an inch of rain will fall with this. We'll welcome the rain as those south of Route 30 are in "moderate drought" by the United States Drought Monitor, the second lowest of the five drought and pre-drought stages. 

USDM Mar. 10, 2022

A moderate drought is in effect for those south of Route 30 for the first time in three years. 

