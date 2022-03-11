More On: Rain

Given the southern origins of this storm system, there will be a good amount of moisture carried along with this. Rain will be heavy and make for slick roadways for the morning.

There's an outside shot of a thunderstorm. However, South Jersey should be on the north side of the low-pressure system, which typically doesn't carry the ingredients needed for a thunderstorm to occur. Convective Available Potential Energy (CAPE) forecast, an essential part of developing the boomers, will be close to 0 Saturday morning.

In all, between a half inch to an inch of rain will fall with this. We'll welcome the rain as those south of Route 30 are in "moderate drought" by the United States Drought Monitor, the second lowest of the five drought and pre-drought stages.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.