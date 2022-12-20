More on: Rain

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Areas of roadway flooding, separate from the tidal flooding, will occur in spots. 

Rain will be similar to last week, between one and two inches of rain. Ocean County may be higher.

If you need to be outside Thursday, the morning will be the time to do so. Areas of drizzle will be around, but that is all.

The rain will start between 1 and 4 p.m. However, similar to last week's storm, the heaviest rain will be overnight as the wind howls.

Be 3 a.m. or so, the rain will slow down. The morning commute should be mostly dry. However it will be breezy with tidal flooding if you're along the bayshore roads. Then, by 9 a.m., it'll pick back up again, as the rain associated with the arctic cold front comes through.

Rain will end between 1 and 4 p.m., from west to east. The sun should come out and a nice sunset should take us into the Christmas weekend. 

With temperatures above average, in the 50s, along with a juicy-for-December airmass, a thunderstorm is possible. Last week, a number of you told me on social media that you heard thunder in Atlantic County (as did I). 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

