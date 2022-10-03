More On: Rain

Rain on Tuesday should be heavier than the rain on Monday. Periods of steady rain will be around throughout the day. Pockets of roadway flooding will occur, but nothing widespread.
The rain will break up Tuesday evening. However, there will still be pockets of heavier rain.
Wednesday morning will see showers slowly diminish, exiting the area around noontime for good.
Additional rainfall totals will range from a half inch well inland to around two inches at the shore.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
