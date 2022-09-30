 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
More on: Rain

Areas of roadway, stream and creek flooding will be around. Impacts will be limited, though.

The heaviest rain will be gone between 8 and 11 a.m. Saturday. Then, from Saturday midday through Sunday morning, it'll be mostly dry. That's because the low pressure from the remnants of Hurricane Ian will be pretty far away in western Virginia. At the same time, the low pressure sprouting out from that low pressure and moving east won't be all that strong.

Sunday afternoon and night will see light rain as the rain shield from the core of Ian passes over us, pushed from west to east by high pressure. 

Monday and Tuesday still the question. As the storm re-strengthens into a nor'easter over water, it will throw rain back our way. High pressure will try to keep it out to sea. 

The result should mean the shore, especially Cape May and Atlantic county, winds up with periods of rain Monday into Tuesday. Other areas will see some rain, but I don't expect washouts.

Additional roadway flooding will threaten with this.

Including Friday night, rainfall totals will range from only an inch out toward Bridgeton to as high as six inches of rain along the immediate shoreline. 

Note that most places will be far below six inches. 

