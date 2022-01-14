More on: Precipitation

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm Forecast

This is the trickiest part of the storm. 

Precipitation will begin 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday. By 4 to 7 a.m. Monday, the steady precipitation will end, with a few showers into the afternoon, especially away from the coast. 

For those east of the Garden State Parkway, including all of Cape May County, expect freezing rain at the onset, but going to plain rain as temperatures go into the 40s overnight. 

For the rest of the area, I do believe a brief period of snow will turn to freezing rain and then rain. The onshore winds will warm the inland places up slower than at the coast. 

That being said, snow will be brief, lasting only for three hours at most. That would only be for places well inland, like Bridgeton or Jackson. If you're in Egg Harbor Township or Maurice River township, snow would only fall for an hour at most.

Sunday 7PM Radear.png
Monday 1AM Radar.png
Monday 1PM Radar.png

Freezing rain will create a sheet of ice on the roads Sunday evening, so do try to avoid driving, especially on roads not treated with salt. 

I expect 1 to 1.75 inches of precipitation falling from this. Areas of roadway flooding, separate from the saltwater coastal flooding will be likely in spots. It will be slick traveling. Small streams and creeks may rise just above their banks. Large rivers, like the Maurice River and Mullica River, should be OK. 

Total Rainfall

Total precipitation through Monday night, according to the NAM (American) model. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Breaking News