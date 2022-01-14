More on: Precipitation

This is the trickiest part of the storm.

Precipitation will begin 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday. By 4 to 7 a.m. Monday, the steady precipitation will end, with a few showers into the afternoon, especially away from the coast.

For those east of the Garden State Parkway, including all of Cape May County, expect freezing rain at the onset, but going to plain rain as temperatures go into the 40s overnight.

For the rest of the area, I do believe a brief period of snow will turn to freezing rain and then rain. The onshore winds will warm the inland places up slower than at the coast.

That being said, snow will be brief, lasting only for three hours at most. That would only be for places well inland, like Bridgeton or Jackson. If you're in Egg Harbor Township or Maurice River township, snow would only fall for an hour at most.

Freezing rain will create a sheet of ice on the roads Sunday evening, so do try to avoid driving, especially on roads not treated with salt.